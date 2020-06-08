Casio Ediface Watch drops to $36 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100), more

- Jun. 8th 2020 2:04 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Casio Men’s Edifice Quartz Watch in the color black for $36 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $100, that’s the best price we’ve seen in over 3-months. This watch is water-resistant up to 100-meters and is great for everyday wear. The leather band adds a stylish touch and is durable. Its black coloring is versatile to dress up or down and it even has a countdown alarm too. Ratings are still coming in however Casio is well known. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Update your everyday sunglasses with the HULISLEM S1 Sport Polarized Sunglasses in the color black that are marked down to $20.89, when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually these sunglasses are priced at $25. This style was designed to be lightweight and the polarized lens helps you see clearly. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Casio Edifice Quartz Watch features:

  • Water resistant to 100m (330ft)
  • Count down bezel, Date display, Stainless Steel Bezel
  • Mineral Glass, 3 year battery SR927SW
  • Quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 41mm
  • Material type: leather-synthetic

