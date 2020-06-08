Chaco takes an extra 27% off sale styles for summer from $34 + free shipping

Chaco takes an extra 27% off all sale styles with promo code CHACO27OFF at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your sandals for warm weather and you can find styles from $34. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Z/Cloud Sandal that’s marked down to $47 and originally was priced at $110. These sandals are waterproof and have a cushioned footbed for additional comfort. They’re also made of vegan-friendly materials and come in six color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Chaco customers. Find even more deals from Chaco by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Brooks Running Sale that’s offering up to 50% off styles for men and women.

