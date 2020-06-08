Chaco takes an extra 27% off sale styles for summer from $34 + free shipping

Chaco takes an extra 27% off all sale styles with promo code CHACO27OFF at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your sandals for warm weather and you can find styles from $34. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Z/Cloud Sandal that’s marked down to $47 and originally was priced at $110. These sandals are waterproof and have a cushioned footbed for additional comfort. They’re also made of vegan-friendly materials and come in six color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Chaco customers. Find even more deals from Chaco by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Z/1 Classic Sandals $69 (Orig. $105)
- Z/2 Classic Sandals $69 (Orig. $105)
- Z/Cloud Sandals $47 (Orig. $110)
- Playa Pro Web Sandals $34 (Orig. $70)
- Odyssey Sandals $49 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Wayfarer Loop Sandals $80 (Orig. $120)
- Z/2 Classic USA Sandals $87 (Orig. $130)
- Banded Z/Cloud Sandals $73 (Orig. $110)
- Maya II Leather Sandals $58 (Orig. $100)
- Abbey Leather Sandals $36 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Brooks Running Sale that’s offering up to 50% off styles for men and women.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!