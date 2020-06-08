Cole Haan shoes, apparel, accessories from $37 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

- Jun. 8th 2020 12:07 pm ET

0

Hautelook’s Cole Haan Event takes an extra 30% off select styles with up to 70% off total savings. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker is on sale for $56, which is down from its original rate of $150. These sneakers will be a go-to for everyday wear and they pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. They’re also cushioned for comfort and have a rigid outsole that provides traction. However, if you’re looking for a sporty style, the Grand Motion Knit Sneaker is a must-have and is also marked down to $42. To compare, this style was originally priced at $180. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.

