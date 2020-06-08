Cole Haan shoes, apparel, accessories from $37 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Hautelook’s Cole Haan Event takes an extra 30% off select styles with up to 70% off total savings. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker is on sale for $56, which is down from its original rate of $150. These sneakers will be a go-to for everyday wear and they pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. They’re also cushioned for comfort and have a rigid outsole that provides traction. However, if you’re looking for a sporty style, the Grand Motion Knit Sneaker is a must-have and is also marked down to $42. To compare, this style was originally priced at $180. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker $56 (Orig. $150)
- Nantucket Loafers $37 (Orig. $130)
- Grand Motion Knit Sneaker $42 (Orig. $180)
- Grandsport Sneaker $52 (Orig. $150)
- Goldwyn 2.0 Leather Sandal $42 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Finley Leather Grand Thong Sandal $37 (Orig. $130)
- Felicia Strappy Flip Flop Sandal $37 (Orig. $130)
- Joslyn Block Heel Sandal $37 (Orig. $150)
- Piper Calf Hair Slides $47 (Orig. $140)
- Adley Wedge Sandals $37 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!