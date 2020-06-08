Mueller’s Adjustable Mandoline makes short work of meal prep at $25 (16% off)

KNDirect (99% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Mueller Austria V-Pro Adjustable Mandoline for $25.32 shipped. Regularly around $30 at Amazon, this model fetches a bloated $43 at Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is a German-engineered mandolin for slicing up your veggies, cheeses, and more with ease. It ships with five 420-grade hardened surgical stainless steel blades for slicing, julienne-chops, and grating. That’s on top of “the only knob-controlled” fully adjustable slicing mechanism out there. This model carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 6,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s pro-quality mandoline is the Spiralizer. This $23 contraption carries stellar ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers and will provide you with thinly sliced spiral veggie noodles unlike today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect it to be able to handle some of the more robust jobs as easily as the heavy-duty Mueller.

More on the Mueller Austria V-Pro Mandoline:

This is a high quality machine built to last a lifetime, unmatched by any model under $70. The market is flooded with flimsy, gimmicky models that work nothing like our fully adjustable German engineered 5 ultra-sharp 420-grade hardened surgical stainless steel blades, LFGB standard approved. The ABS plastic is nontoxic and BPA Free. This is everything you need in one – with 5 interchangeable blades for slicing, julienne & grating & unlimited thickness settings with easy thumb dial control, it’s perfect as an onion chopper cutter, vegetable peeler, and garlic chopper.

