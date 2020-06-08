Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 60% off: Nike, adidas, more

- Jun. 8th 2020 10:26 am ET

0

For a limited time only, Nordstrom has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 60% off including top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, Cole Haan, Travis Matthew, UGG, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Travis Matthew All In Performance Shorts. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find them for $51. These shorts are sweat-wicking, stylish, and a great gift for Father’s Day. They’re also available in three color options and feature stretch-infused material, which is great for golfing or outdoor activities. Plus, the shorts will pair with polos, dress shirts, t-shirts, and more. Score even more deals by hitting the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom

Nordstrom

About the Author