Step up your coffee game with this $115 Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a choice of 2 quick and easy Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Pod makers for $114.99 shipped. That’s roughly half off the list price and around $40 less than going rates. Although these are very similar items with the same functionality, I think I’d go with the Breville option: It has slightly better ratings (4.5 vs. 4.3/5 stars), a more modern look, and a better coffee reputation.

Each includes a 30 Pod starter pack but you’ll want to grab more ($30 value), as well as a milk frother Aeroccino.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Maker features:

SIMPLE, ONE TOUCH ESPRESSO MACHINE: Create exceptional Coffee or authentic Espresso at the touch of a single button. The cup support is adjustable to four positions to accommodate different cup sizes. Deluxe version also available.

ONE ESPRESSO MACHINE, FIVE CUP SIZES: One convenient machine for 5 cup sizes, depending on your coffee needs: Alto Coffee (14 oz),Coffee (8oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz) and Espresso (1.35oz). Each capsule delivers the finest coffee

NESPRESSO VERTUOPLUS BY BREVILLE: Vertuo uses an intelligent extraction system that recognizes each coffees blend. Thanks to a barcode on the rim of the capsule, the brewing parameters are adjusted by the machine depending on the selected coffees.

