TACKLIFE’s DC-powered tire inflator drops to under $27 shipped at Amazon

WorldUS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE M1 Tire Inflator at $26.79 shipped with the code 33EE7F6Z at checkout. Normally $40, this is within pennies of our last mention and is the best available. If you’ve ever needed to inflate a basketball, bike tire, or anything else, this is a must-have tool. It plugs into your car’s DC outlet so it can easily be powered while on-the-go. There’s even a digital PSI gauge built-in so you know exactly how much air you’ve pumped. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you just need to air up bike tires, pick up this mini bike pump for under $18 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it won’t help in airing up your car tires, it’s great for smaller applications.

Be sure you have the right amount of air when grabbing the AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge. It’s just $9.50 Prime shipped, and will easily store in a car door or your garage tool chest.

TACKLIFE M1 Tire Inflator features:

FAST INFLATION : Pump up to 4 tires at one time! 40L/Min air flow – allowing you to inflate a flat tire in 2-3 minutes (120W 10A). Working noise below 65db, reduced by 50% than traditional air compressors.

ADVANCED ACCURACY: Portable tire inflator air compressor equipped with HD LCD screen and digital gauge in line with International Accuracy Standards (±1%), which establish an industrial standard. Displays units in PSI/ KPA/ BAR modes.

EASY AS PIE: Plug it directly into your car’s DC 12V Cigarette Lighter Socket then press the power button – no further action required! Automatically shuts down when the preset value is reached.

