VUDU’s Deals of the Week sale has Sonic the Hedgehog in 4K for $12, more

VUDU is offering a wide selection of movies on sale as part of its Deals of the Week promotion. One of our favorites is the brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog movie in 4K for $12.99, which has a list price of $25. Right now it goes for $15 at Google Play, and today’s deal is a match of our last mention. This all-new rendition of the age-old classic, Sonic the Hedgehog, brings about familiar characters with award-winning actors. Starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden, Sonic the Hedgehog will keep you on the edge of your seat and laughing throughout the whole movie. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more great deals, or swing by VUDU to view everything that’s on sale right now.

Our top picks:

Be sure to check out VUDU’s weekend sale which is still live. It has fantastic 4K deals at just $5, including Rambo, Easy A, Crank, and more.

More about Sonic the Hedgehog:

The world needed a hero, we got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic The Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using Sonic’s unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet in this live-action adventure comedy that’s fun for the whole family.