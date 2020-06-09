Anker 100W dual USB-C PowerPort Atom PD 4 gets a 20% price cut to $80 shipped

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its PowerPort Atom PD 4 100W Dual USB-C Charger for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $100, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This charger has two USB-C power delivery ports that can provide up to a combined 100W of power, plus two USB-A hookups which give out 2.4A each. This is truly the ultimate desktop charger as it can power the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more with ease. In our hands-on review, we called it “a 2020 essential.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more portable design, Anker has a 2-port 60W USB-C Charger that comes in at $46 shipped. It only has two USB-C ports, ditching the USB-A that today’s lead deal offers. Plus, you’ll lose out on some power, only getting 60W instead of 100W. However, that’s more than enough for charging most devices, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Save even more when ditching the 2-port design of the Anker charger above for Aukey’s 60W USB-C Charger. At $26 shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase, giving ample power to charge nearly any device you own. Just keep in mind it only has one port, so you’re limited on how many items can be plugged in at one time.

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 features:

Super Power – Provides an enormous 100W of charging power – enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. USB-C Output: 5V = 3A / 9V = 3A / 20V = 5A. USB-A Output 5V = 2.4A max per port.

High-Speed Charging – Save up to 1 hour of charging time with USB-C Power Delivery and Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology for USB-A.

Universal Compatibility – Optimized for flawless performance with USB-A and USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 2018 MacBook Air, and 13-inch Dell XPS.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!