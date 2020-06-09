Aukey’s amplified HDTV OTA antenna reaches 80-miles for $7 (30% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 80-Mile Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna for $7.09 Prime shipped with the code 24N5KKUC at checkout. Normally $10, this is a 30% discount and is a match for our last mention. If you’ve recently kicked cable to the curb (try saying that five times fast), then you likely need a way to enjoy local news and the like. Aukey’s 80-mile HDTV antenna is a great option, thanks to its built-in amplifier. This allows it to reach far and wide, giving you a larger number of viewable channels. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

The channels and content that you can get over-the-air will vary based on where you live. Be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to find out which channels are accessible in your area.

When it comes to antennas, today’s deal is about the best you’ll find. However, you’ll want to swing by our guide on how to make the most of your cord-cutting setup through using Plex and HDHomeRun to maximize your setup.

Aukey 80-mile OTA Antenna features:

Get solid signal reception from the local broadcast tower up to 80 miles away. Slim and lightweight, so you can easily mount it on the wall or stick it high on the window. Test for best reception before final placement. Cancel your costly cable TV package and watch Full HD live channels (including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more) for free over-the-air

