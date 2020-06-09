Chefman InstaCoffee Maker drops back to Amazon all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly between $40 and $50, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This compact coffee maker takes up minimal space on the countertop and looks great in the process. Compatible with both K-Cups and ground coffee via the included reusable filter, it provides the one-touch convenience of single-serve makers while still allowing you to enjoy your favorite fresh ground beans. It also has enough clearance to fit most 14-oz. travel mugs, which can really come in handy on busy mornings. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s offer is well under the $69 price tag the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker fetches and is one of the most affordable in the single-serve category. However, for something even less, check out the Black+Decker Brew n’ Go single-serve coffee maker at under $19 Prime shipped. While it won’t look quite as attractive on the countertop, it includes a stainless steel travel mug that fits directly beneath its single serve brewer and will also work with any ground beans.

Be sure to hit up our latest coffee feature and home goods deal hub for even more. You’ll also find additional coffee maker deals live from $30 in today’s Best Buy’s Deals of the Day.

More on the Chefman InstaCoffee Coffee Maker:

With the InstaCoffee Single-Serve Coffee Maker, brewing up a piping hot cup of coffee is as easy as pour, push and go. Make fresh coffee in 30 seconds, exactly how you like it – this brewer can be used with K-Cups®* or your own freshly ground roast using the included filter. The sleek, compact design takes up little counter space and can be stored easily, making it the perfect coffee machine for any size kitchen, dorm, office desk, or hotel room. Break out your favorite travel mug! This personal coffee maker is designed to fit most 14 oz. travel mugs – great for frequent travelers and morning commutes.

