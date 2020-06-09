Illuminate your backyard with this solar-powered LED light for $20 (Reg. $30)

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $20.19 Prime shipped with the code WKYOISSP and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for closer to $30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. Offering 520-lumens of brightness, this 90-LED outdoor light will illuminate your pathways or deck with ease. It has built-in light sensors so the light only turns on at night, and it checks for motion to ensure the battery isn’t wasted on unnecessary illumination. Plus, this light has a built-in USB port so you can recharge it manually should the sun hide behind clouds for a few days at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to add some ambiance to your patio, check out this 2-pack of 33-foot solar-powered fairy lights for $20 Prime shipped. While these won’t provide as much illumination as today’s lead deal, they’ll easily cover your entire porch or patio with fun lights that can be powered by the sun.

JESLED Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Bright White 90LEDs with total 520lumens & 2600mA larger capacity 18650 Lithium Battery & Bigger and more sensitive solar panel. This outside solar wall pack light is able to run 4-5 nights even on a rainy day.

Sensor Mode: Stay off when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Sensor&Dim Mode: Stay on dim when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Dim Mode: Stay on dim all night. The solar lights will be on/off automatically with dust-to-dawn photocell.

This led wall light can compatible with solar powered and USB charger. Perfect for yard patio garden lighting, and it can be used for outdoor hiking camping as emergency lighting if you need.

