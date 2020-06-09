Men’s Wearhouse Father’s Day Sale has great gifts 25% off: Shoes, polos, more

Men’s Wearhouse Father’s Day Deals offers 25% off shoes, cologne, polos, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cole Haan Grand Loafers that are marked down to $82 and originally were priced at $110. This slip-on style adds convenience and it looks great paired with dress pants or jeans. You can also wear the loafers with the Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Classic Polo that’s also on sale for $40, which is $10 off the original rate. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

