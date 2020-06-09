Pyrex is ready for the fridge, freezer, microwave, + oven at $20.50 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the Pyrex Grab Glass Bakeware and Food Storage 8-piece Set for $20.64 Prime shipped. Normally up to around $45 over the past few months, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen in 2020 and is the lowest available. Pyrex is unique when it comes to food storage because of its robust nature. The bakeware is freezer-, fridge-, microwave-, and preheated oven-safe, meaning that it can be used in a plethora of different scenarios. Given that it’s glass, Pyrex is also non-porous, which means it won’t absorb whatever’s inside. When you’re done, just toss it into the dishwasher and your Pyrex will be ready for its next adventure. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

The Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers 21-piece Set is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Giving you quite a few more storage containers, this set is just $20 Prime shipped. However, it’s not ready to go into the oven, so do keep that in mind.

Save even more when opting for this 6-piece Pyrex set. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and gives you three glass containers and three lids, which is great for those who are just starting out on their food prep journey.

Pyrex Grab Glass Bakeware features:

The ideal starter set for baking, serving and storing food

Includes (2) Easy Grab Baking Dishes with Lids and (2) Glass Storage Containers with Lids

Durable high-quality tempered glass is dishwasher, freezer, microwave and preheated oven safe

Nonporous glass won’t absorb food odors, flavors, or stains

