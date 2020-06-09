Reebok’s Dad & Grads Sale takes 40% off sitewide with shoes, apparel, more

Reebok is having a Dads and Grads Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide with promo code DADGRAD40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from Reebok is the Zigwild Trail 5 Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $60 and originally were priced at $100. Get ready to boost your trail workouts with a curved outsole that promotes a springy step. It also has superior traction to grip the ground with every step. With nearly 300 reviews from Reebok customers, these shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Zigwild Trail 6 Shoes $60 (Orig. $100)
- Floatride Fuel Running Shoes $48 (Orig. $80)
- Speed Breeze 2 Running Shoes $36 (Orig. $60)
- Fulgere Slides $15 (Orig. $25)
- Flashfilm Training Shoes $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Puremove+ Bra $39 (Orig. $65)
- Evazure DMX Lite 2 Walking Shoes $39 (Orig. $65)
- Lux Tights 2.0 $33 (Orig. $55)
- Zig Kinetica Shoes $72 (Orig. $120)
- Burnout Tank Top $18 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!