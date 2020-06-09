Reebok’s Dad & Grads Sale takes 40% off sitewide with shoes, apparel, more

- Jun. 9th 2020 10:28 am ET

Reebok is having a Dads and Grads Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide with promo code DADGRAD40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from Reebok is the Zigwild Trail 5 Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $60 and originally were priced at $100. Get ready to boost your trail workouts with a curved outsole that promotes a springy step. It also has superior traction to grip the ground with every step. With nearly 300 reviews from Reebok customers, these shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

