Sperry puts a pep in your step with extra 30% off sale styles from $29 shipped

For a limited time only, Sperry is currently offering an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code SAVE30 at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick for men is the Authentic Original Whisper Boat Shoe that’s a classic to wear for years to come. Originally priced at $95, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $59. This style features a cushioned insole for all day comfort and a lightweight leather material. You can choose from five fun color options and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Sperry customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Crest Vibe Linen Sneaker that’s currently marked down to just $31. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $60. This sneaker also features a classic design and can be worn with shorts, jeans, dresses, or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

