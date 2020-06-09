WOWTAC’s rechargeable LED flashlight has 3,650-lumens of brightness at $40

ThruNite®Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WOWTAC A5 3,650-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $39.96 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a 20% discount from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering an insane 3,650-lumens of brightness, this LED flashlight is perfect for keeping with your camping gear or in your vehicle in case of a breakdown. It’s rechargeable, which means that you won’t be going through batteries all the time. Plus, both the battery and charging cable are included with your purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Anker’s Bolder LC30 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It’s just $10 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Offering 300-lumens of brightness, this pocket-sized flashlight is a good choice for those on a tighter budget who just need enough light to view the path in front of them.

However, opting for this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED flashlights at $6.50 Prime shipped is also a great idea. While they sport a much larger design, you’ll get two flashlights at a killer price.

WOWTAC A5 LED Flashlight features:

EXTREME OUTPUT: Powered by a CREE XHP 70 LED the A5 produces up to 3650 lumens with a beam distance of 767 ft / 234 m. Floodlight design creates a wide and balanced beam spill.

RECHARGEABLE: Powered by a rechargeable 5000mAh 26650 cell, A5 features Built-In 2A USB charging and a battery level indicator so you know when it’s time to top up. ( Battery and charging cable included )

EASY TO USE – One side button switch design provides easy one hand operation to cycle through brightness levels, and single click for the light on/off so you have complete control of the output, excellent for law enforcement and security officers.

