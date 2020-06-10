Aukey’s 1080p dash camera is a road trip must-have at $36.50 shipped

- Jun. 10th 2020 3:38 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DRA1 1080p Dash Camera for $36.74 shipped with the code KENIMLDF at checkout. Normally closer to $50, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Aukey’s compact dash camera offers 1080p recording in an easy-to-mount design. The lens can see 170-degrees, which is enough to capture 6-lanes of traffic, ensuring that everything in front of you is recorded. Plus, the G-shock sensor protects recordings where an incident takes place, guaranteeing that the footage will never be accidentally overwritten. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up a 32GB microSD card. This one from Samsung is available for $7.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. It also comes with a microSD to SD adapter, making it simple to transfer footage from your dash camera to a computer.

However, you could ditch the Aukey namesake and save some cash. This 1080p dash camera is available for just $27 shipped at Amazon, giving you peace of mind that your drives are recorded without breaking the budget.

Aukey 1080p Dash Camera features:

  • The DRA1 is equipped with GC2053 2-megapixel CMOS sensor, F1.8 large aperture, which can bring more soft color, high-definition and natural picture quality, Night-time image is also as delicate and clear as daytime. Full upgrade of day and night recording
  • The wide-angle lens covers more, capturing crucial peripheral actions in every lane. With 6G rather than 4G lens, the image will not deformed, restores the most realistic scene
  • DRA1 uses a high-tech internal supercapacitor for more extreme temperature endurance (-30°C – 75°C / -22°F – 167°F) and a standard battery technology for longer lifetime

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide