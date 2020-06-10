Apple’s all-new iPhone SE gets a $99 discount, now $300 shipped

- Jun. 10th 2020 12:52 pm ET

Boost Mobile is offering Apple’s latest iPhone SE 64GB for $299.99 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its regular going rate at Apple and elsewhere, and today’s deal marks one of the best discounts we’ve tracked since launch. Apple’s iPhone SE sports the A13 Bionic processor, which is identical to what’s found in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. This means that the budget-focused smartphone will have more than enough power to handle any task you throw at it. You’ll also find portrait mode, a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, 4K video, and more here. Learn more in our hands-on video review.

For further pricing comparison, we did see a few retailers, like Xfinity Mobile and Walmart, offer the iPhone SE for $200, but those deals required upgrades or activations to score the discounted price. Today’s deal is locked to the Boost Mobile network, but there is no plan purchase or activation requirement that we can see.

Use a fraction of today’s savings to grab this clear case at Amazon. It’s available for just $7 Prime shipped and will show off your fancy new phone while still keeping it protected from drops, scuffs, or scratches.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever. Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

Best Apple Deals

iPhone
Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide