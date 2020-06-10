CORSAIR’s extended gaming mouse pad drops to 2020 low of $15 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Extended Gaming Mouse Pad (MM300) for $14.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Google Shopping and Best Buy. Normally around $22 or so, today’s deal is a new 2020 low and is the best available. While your desk might look beautiful, it’s likely that the surface isn’t exactly designed for using a mouse on. It might work, but there’s just something different when you put a mouse on a proper pad versus using it on the desk itself. CORSAIR’s extended mouse pad is a great option, as it covers a large portion of your desk. This gives you ample room to move the mouse and also keeps your keyboard on the same surface as well. Plus, setting drinks on here will ensure your desk doesn’t have any wet spots left after you’re done gaming. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the CORSAIR namesake and save some cash. This large gaming mouse pad is available for $10 Prime shipped and even has a cool map of the world on it. Overall, it’ll function similarly to CORSAIR’s pad, just bringing a slightly different quality and aesthetic to the table.

However, ditching the huge design of the two pads above saves even more. This mouse pad sports the traditional square shape and comes in at just $5 Prime shipped. Keep in mind that it’ll only fit a mouse on it, not your keyboard too.

CORSAIR Extended Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Superior control: Textile weave surface designed for pixel precise targeting and low friction tracking

No Fray, No Fuss: Surrounded stitched edges guard against surface peeling for maximum durability

Accurate + Precise: Optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice

Zero slip: Anti-skid rubber base helps it stay securely in place

