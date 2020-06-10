Amazon cuts up to 60% off Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags, priced from $34.50

Today we’ve come across a multitude of fresh Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags on sale for up to 60% off. Of all the options, our top pick is the Fossil Buckner Leather Trim City Bag for $138.75 shipped. That’s a discount of $59 and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This stylish bag is comprised of premium leather and features a magnetic closure for quick and easy access to whatever you may be hauling. Have an iPad? It’s ready to tote almost any recent release with the exception of the 12.9-inch Pro model. Ratings are still rolling in, but so far it has received nothing but 5 star reviews. Continue reading to find a lot more bags on sale from $34.50.
More bags on sale:
- Fossil Buckner Backpack $173.50 (Reg. $328)
- Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase:
- Cognac $194.50 (Reg. $278)
- Black/Brown $195 (Reg. $278)
- Fossil Haskell Single Zip Workbag $208.50 (Reg. $298)
- Fossil Buckner Leather Backpack $230 (Reg. $328)
- Fossil Defender Leather Duffle $278.50 (Reg. $398)
- Fossil Haskell Courier: $97 (Reg. $138)
- Black $97 (Reg. $138)
- Dark Brown $97 (Reg. $138)
- Fossil Buckner Leather Trim Workbag $106 (Reg. $150)
- Timbuk2 Rift Tote Pack $34.50 (Reg. $89)
- Timbuk2 Wingman Carry-On Travel Bag $66 (Reg. $79)
- Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack $81.50 (Reg. $129)
- Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack $50 (Reg. $65)
In need of a new PC? Dell XPS 17 just launched with a starting price that’s $1,000 less a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Yesterday we broke down the differences, give our coverage a look to see if Dell’s latest should be your next laptop.
Fossil Buckner Leather Trim City Bag features:
- Make your next excursion into the concrete jungle a stylish one with the accommodating Fossil Buckner City bag.
- Made with premium leather.
- Front flap offers and a magnetic snap closure with and adjustable buckle.
- Adjustable woven shoulder strap.
