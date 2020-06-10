Amazon cuts up to 60% off Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags, priced from $34.50

- Jun. 10th 2020 2:22 pm ET

Today we’ve come across a multitude of fresh Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags on sale for up to 60% off. Of all the options, our top pick is the Fossil Buckner Leather Trim City Bag for $138.75 shipped. That’s a discount of $59 and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This stylish bag is comprised of premium leather and features a magnetic closure for quick and easy access to whatever you may be hauling. Have an iPad? It’s ready to tote almost any recent release with the exception of the 12.9-inch Pro model. Ratings are still rolling in, but so far it has received nothing but 5 star reviews. Continue reading to find a lot more bags on sale from $34.50.

More bags on sale:

In need of a new PC? Dell XPS 17 just launched with a starting price that’s $1,000 less a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Yesterday we broke down the differences, give our coverage a look to see if Dell’s latest should be your next laptop.

Fossil Buckner Leather Trim City Bag features:

  • Make your next excursion into the concrete jungle a stylish one with the accommodating Fossil Buckner City bag.
  • Made with premium leather.
  • Front flap offers and a magnetic snap closure with and adjustable buckle.
  • Adjustable woven shoulder strap.

