Nordstrom Rack’s Golf Sale offers Travis Matthew, more from just $25

Nordstrom Rack’s Golf Event offers deals from $25 with top brands including Travis Matthew, PGA Tour, Hickey Freeman, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 of more. The men’s Travis Matthew Cloud Pullover is a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $115, however during this sale you can find it marked down to $55. This pullover has a stylish chest logo and is versatile to wear with dress pants, jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. It also has sweat-wicking and stretch material, which is great for your golf game. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout from this sale is the PGA Tour Leather Golf Gloves that are marked down to $15 and originally were priced at $24. These gloves have a fresh all-white appearance and ventilated fingers for comfort. Plus, an elastic cuff provides a perfect fit.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

