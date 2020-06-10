Polar Pro Cinema Series Circular Polarizer for Osmo Action hits new low at $20

Adorama is offering the Polar Pro Cinema Series Circular Polarizer Filter for DJI Osmo Action $19.99 shipped. Normally $40 from Amazon and B&H, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re using the DJI Osmo Action camera for recording either indoors or out, this is a must-have accessory. A circular polarizer can bring out the blue in the sky, cut reflections from windows or water, and just enhance video or photos in general. Polar Pro’s filter just screws into your Osmo Action’s lens, making it super simple to put on or take off. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

With your savings grab, this 2-pack of screen protectors for your Osmo Action. It has two pieces of tempered glass each for the rear and front screens, alongside two more for the lens, giving you all-around coverage for just $8 Prime shipped.

We’d also recommend using the rest of your savings to pick up this 64GB microSD card. It’s fast enough to store 4K footage, and at just $12 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Polar Pro Circular Polarizer Filter features:

Compatible with DJI Osmo Action Camera (direct thread in)

Circular Polarizer filter rotates to reduce glare and enhance color saturation and contrast

Magnetic HotSwap System allows you to quickly remove or change the filter without unthreading the base

16 layers of anti-reflective, anti-scratch, anti-oil & anti-water coatings give you a razor sharp image

Filter System is fully splash-proof against drops and rain. ND’s in general should not be used underwater due to light falloff

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!