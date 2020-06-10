Tillys Summer Sale takes 30% off adidas, Nike, Billabong, Levi’s, more

Tillys Sitewide Summer Sale takes 30% off top brands and an extra 25-40% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on adidas, Nike, Billabong, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s adidas Adilette Lite Slides that are marked down to $21 and originally were priced at $30. These sandals are waterproof and perfect for summer weather. Plus, they’re also very trendy for this season and come in two color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the adidas Cropped Hoodie is another standout and will pair perfectly with leggings or shorts alike. Originally priced at $65, however during the sale you can find it for $45. This hoodie also has matching leggings that are priced at $40.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!