adidas Flash Sale takes 30% off running shoes, apparel, more from $14

The adidas Flash Sale offers 30% off select styles with code STRIPES at checkout. Inside this event you can find deals on the popular Ultraboosts, running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Ultraboost 20 Running shoes are currently marked down to $126, which originally were priced at $180. These shoes are perfect for workouts or everyday occasions. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and have a lightweight design. This style is available in an array of fun color options and also come in a women’s option from $113. With over 3,500 reviews, the Ultraboost shoes are rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!