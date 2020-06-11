Uncover your royal bloodline, AncestryDNA kits now at $59 (Reg. $100) + more

Amazon is now offering the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test for $59 shipped. Regularly $100, this offer is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a very brief $49 Black Friday offer and is the lowest price we can find. Just send in a saliva sample using the included instructions and your results will be ready in 6- to 8-weeks, with no additional fees required. This one tracks origins from over 1,000 regions across the globe and is described as providing “a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail,” than the competition. AncestryDNA also provides “connections to living relatives” and what it calls in-depth historical insights along with the usual DNA kit results. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals and details.

We also spotted a notable 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service deal. Regularly $199, Amazon is now offering this test kit for $149 shipped. There’s a heavy uncharge on this kit by comparison to the option above because it will also provide information on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and trait reports on top of uncovering your potentially royal bloodline. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 customers at Amazon.

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-use kit. Simply send in your saliva sample to our lab in the prepaid package, and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. Detailed instructions are included.

AncestryDNA is the #1 selling consumer DNA test.* From your origins in over 1000 regions, to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test delivers such a unique, interactive experience.

Our new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights.

