Banana Republic’s Flash Sale offers up to 50% off and extra 10% off your purchase

- Jun. 11th 2020 10:38 am ET

0

Banana Republic takes up to 50% off everything and an extra 10% off your purchase. No code needed and discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 9-inch Slim Core Temp Shorts that are marked down to $43 and originally were priced at $70. This style features fourteen color options and lightweight material for added comfort. With over 460 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars and will be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Banana Republic

Banana Republic

About the Author