Banana Republic’s Flash Sale offers up to 50% off and extra 10% off your purchase

Banana Republic takes up to 50% off everything and an extra 10% off your purchase. No code needed and discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 9-inch Slim Core Temp Shorts that are marked down to $43 and originally were priced at $70. This style features fourteen color options and lightweight material for added comfort. With over 460 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars and will be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic or you can shop the entire sale here.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Heritage Straight Officer Pant $53 (Orig. $119)
- 9-inch Slim Core Temp Shorts $43 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Dry Traveler Jeans $103 (Orig. $129)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt $40 (Orig. $90)
- Luxury Touch Polo Shirt $9 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Tie-Front Cropped Jumpsuit $44 (Orig. $129)
- Mid-Rise Skinny Ankle Jean $44 (Orig. $99)
- Unlined Eyelet Cropped Top $62 (Orig. $90)
- Leather Toe Ring Sandal $35 (Orig. $39)
- Linen-Blend Duster Cardigan $40 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
