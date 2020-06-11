Load up on Gain Flings Laundry Pacs today, 81-pack at under $14 (Over 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 81-pack of Gain Flings Laundry Detergent Pacs (island fresh scent) for $13.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to receive the lowest possible price. And remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly up to $20, today’s deal is more than 30% off, slightly below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. A perfect opportunity to stock up, this Gain Flings pack provides you with 81-loads of fresh laundry for under $14. They contain “50% more scent than Gain powder laundry detergent” and are compatible with both regular and HE washers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

With your savings here, you can scoop up a 120-pack of Gain Original Dryer Sheets. Opt for Subscribe & Save to knock your total down to just over $4 Prime shipped. Not only will they fight static in the dryer, but also impart more of that amazing Gain scent on your clothes.

For more deals on items for around the house, swing by our home goods deal hub. We have coffee makers, air fryers, indoor gardens, smokers, and much more on sale today.

More on the Gain Flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs:

Gain Flings and Tide Pods are America’s favorite laundry pacs

2x the cleaning ingredients vs Gain Original Scent liquid laundry detergent

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear

50% more scent than Gain powder laundry detergent

Regular and HE Washer compatible. Dissolves in hot and cold water

