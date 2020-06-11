Gladwell’s cordless mop also polishes your floors for $120 shipped (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Gladwell Cordless Electric Mop for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s deal is a solid 20% or $30 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This 3-in-1 device combines the power of a cordless electric mop with a waxer and the ability to quick spray your hardwood floors and more. Features include dual-spin motors, 180-degree rotation on the handle for hard-to-reach areas, a 2-hour quick charge that “gives you enough battery life to clean your floors multiple times,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you do go with today’s Gladwell deal, it might be a good idea to scoop up some extra mopping pads at $10 or some of Gladwell’s Multi Surface Hardwood Floor Cleaner at $13. But there are some more affordable powered mop solutions out there to consider as well. If the $100 BISSELL Spinwave Powered Hardwood Floor Mop is still overkill for you, grab a $28 Swiffer WetJet mop and call it a day.

More on the Gladwell Cordless Electric Mop:

Easy to use – The coaster’s ultra thin 3 inch base and cordless design makes this mop easy to use and allows you to store it without sacrificing much-needed space. The handle’s 180 degree rotation provides painless access to every space in your home. The long lasting battery gives you the ability to clean without interruption. The coaster charges fast, a 2 hour charge gives you enough battery life to clean your floors multiple times

Multiple setting and functions – With options for waxing, mopping, and quick spraying, the coaster gives you the capability to use the mop in all circumstances, allowing for you to tailor the mop to eradicate even the toughest of stains

