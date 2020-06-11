RYOBI’s cordless ONE+ 18V pole saw + battery drops to $99 (Reg. $149)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI ONE+ 8-inch 18V Cordless Pole Saw for $99 shipped. Normally $149, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you have trees outside that need trimming, this pole saw makes climbing and ladders a thing of the past. It has a 9.5-foot reach, which is plenty to get to the top of most trees outside without any extra assistance. You’ll get multiple extensions in the box, giving you the ability to change the length of the pole to best match your needs. The 8-inch blade makes quick work of cutting even the most difficult of branches. A battery and charger are even included with your purchase, which means this kit has everything required to get started right away. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the battery-powered design for a corded model and save some cash. The WEN 6A 8-inch Electric Telescoping Pole Saw is a great alternative. Coming in at just $50.50 shipped on Amazon, it sports a longer 12-foot reach when compared to today’s lead deal. However, you’ll lose out on the cordless function that RYOBI offers, instead, having to lug around an extension cord for power.

For smaller trimming projects, the Fiskars Extendable Handle Lopper is a great choice. I’ve used these for years when doing projects that are closer to the ground. At just $22 Prime shipped on Amazon, these belong in every homeowner’s garage.

RYOBI 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw features:

Keep your trees looking tidy with the RYOBI One+ Lithium-Ion Pole Saw. This cordless pole saw operates at 6.5 ft. or 9.5 ft. with the extension pole and features an 8 in. bar and chain for trimming away branches up to 6 in. Dia With an in-line motor and angled cutting head, you can remove branches easily, even in tight spaces. This saw features automatic bar and chain oiling for extra-convenience and a clear-view fluid window to help you monitor oil levels. The 18-Volt compact Lithium-ion battery and charger are included and the battery completely recharges in just 30 min. Lithium-ion technology also provides fade free power to keep the battery running strong from beginning to end of the charge and the battery powers all of the tools in the RYOBI 18-Volt One+ family, that’s more than 125 tools. All backed by a 3-year warranty, you can be sure the RYOBI 18-Volt Lithium-ion Pole Saw is ready for the task.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!