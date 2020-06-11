The North Face Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off select styles from $17

The North Face Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off men’s styles including jackets, shorts, polos, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. A great gift idea for the man in your life is the Canyonlands 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $49. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $70. It’s available in three versatile color options and can be worn year-round. This style can be worn with joggers, shorts, khakis, jeans, and more. It also has a large chest pocket to store essentials while outdoors. Rated 4.8/5 stars from The North Face customers. Find the rest of our top picks from The North Face’s Father’s Day Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

