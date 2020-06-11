Score three rechargeable under cabinet LED lights for $8 each at Amazon

- Jun. 11th 2020 8:27 pm ET

0

cshidworld (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of CSHID Motion-sensing Rechargeable LED Closet/Under Cabinet Lights for $24.49 Prime shipped with the code N6DCFREF at checkout. Normally $35, today’s deal saves you 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. These lights are rechargeable, which means you won’t have to change out the batteries, only put it on charge when it dies. Each bar outputs around 150-lumens, which, while not super bright, adds just enough light to your kitchen counter when mounted under a cabinet to illuminate the meals you’re making. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pick up a single under cabinet LED light to save some cash. This model is available for $20 Prime shipped and is a great choice. While it won’t give you three individual light bars, this is great if you have longer stretches of counter or are wanting to put it into a closet.

However, this 3-pack of motion-sensing LED lights is another fantastic option. While not rechargeable, these lights offer a small form factor and can be easily mounted anywhere. At $15 Prime shipped for three, these are a no-brainer recommendation.

Motion-sensing LED Under Cabinet Light features:

  • Compared to other Under Cabinet Light, Our LED Lights have 2 Sensor Modes. Not only works in Dark condition, but also Daytime. Auto-on when detected human motion within 10ft , 120°and Auto-off after 20s if no motion detected.
  • 1) Built in strong magnetic, this LED light can be adsorbed directly on any iron product. 2) Or installed by magnetic strip ( included ).It’s very easy to install and remove, No Electric Wire Required . Allows you to Change the Location of it or switch between Different Locations.
  •  Each light bar comes with 24 LED (150LM), provides enough lights to illuminate dark places. Simple to Recharge by Included USB cable.One full charge can last about 4-5 hrs on Always-on Mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide