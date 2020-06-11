Score three rechargeable under cabinet LED lights for $8 each at Amazon

cshidworld (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of CSHID Motion-sensing Rechargeable LED Closet/Under Cabinet Lights for $24.49 Prime shipped with the code N6DCFREF at checkout. Normally $35, today’s deal saves you 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. These lights are rechargeable, which means you won’t have to change out the batteries, only put it on charge when it dies. Each bar outputs around 150-lumens, which, while not super bright, adds just enough light to your kitchen counter when mounted under a cabinet to illuminate the meals you’re making. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pick up a single under cabinet LED light to save some cash. This model is available for $20 Prime shipped and is a great choice. While it won’t give you three individual light bars, this is great if you have longer stretches of counter or are wanting to put it into a closet.

However, this 3-pack of motion-sensing LED lights is another fantastic option. While not rechargeable, these lights offer a small form factor and can be easily mounted anywhere. At $15 Prime shipped for three, these are a no-brainer recommendation.

Motion-sensing LED Under Cabinet Light features:

Compared to other Under Cabinet Light, Our LED Lights have 2 Sensor Modes. Not only works in Dark condition, but also Daytime. Auto-on when detected human motion within 10ft , 120°and Auto-off after 20s if no motion detected.

1) Built in strong magnetic, this LED light can be adsorbed directly on any iron product. 2) Or installed by magnetic strip ( included ).It’s very easy to install and remove, No Electric Wire Required . Allows you to Change the Location of it or switch between Different Locations.

Each light bar comes with 24 LED (150LM), provides enough lights to illuminate dark places. Simple to Recharge by Included USB cable.One full charge can last about 4-5 hrs on Always-on Mode.

