Blendtec blenders + 8-yr. warranties up to $200 off with deals from $200

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Blendtec Designer 650 Blender for $249.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Currently fetching $450 direct from Blendtec, today’s deal is up to $200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Similar models start at $330 on Amazon right now. This one sports a 3HP motor that easily powers through meat, ice, and vegetables, as well as being able to cause enough friction to heat up soups. The touch controls give you access to eight speed settings and it ships with both a 36-oz. blending pitcher and a solid 8-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now, if you’re looking to get in the Blendtec game for less, Home Depot currently has the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender for $199.99 shipped. That’s about $80 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This one doesn’t include as many speed settings and pre-programmed cycles, but it’s still powerful enough for robust meal preparations and heating soups. It also ships with an 8-year warranty and a 4+ star rating.

However, if both of today’s deals are overkill for your daily smoothie needs, checkout the Magic Bullet Blender at $32. This 11-piece set has everything you need for simple protein shakes, but won’t provide quite as much power as either of today’s Blendtec options.

Prepare delicious smoothies with this Blendtec Designer 650s Blender. Its 3 HP motor drives the stainless steel blade through meat, ice and vegetables easily, and the automatic blending cycles adjust the speed to match the ingredient. This Blendtec Designer blender has touch controls that let you quickly change settings as you work.

