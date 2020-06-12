Clean your car like never before with a foam cannon for under $11.50

- Jun. 12th 2020 3:05 pm ET

0

Twinkle Star LLC (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pressure Washer Foam Cannon Attachment for $11.31 Prime shipped with the code 7BZ2T3AT at checkout. Normally closer to $19, today’s deal saves you quite a bit and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re someone who prefers to give their vehicles a car wash at home, instead of going to a drive-through one, this is a must-have addition to your toolkit. Just hook it onto the end of your pressure washer handle and you’ll be ready to go. It has the ability to shoot thick foam up to 20-feet, which should let you cover your entire vehicle without having to move too much. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,200 happy customers.

Already have a foam cannon? Well, you’ll absolutely want to be sure that you pick up a proper microfiber drying towel. This one from Chemical Guys is a great option. At $10 Prime shipped, it’s a #1 best-seller, so you know it’s worthy of being added to your setup.

Something else you should consider grabbing is this 1800PSI electric pressure washer. It was our featured item in yesterday’s Green Deal’s roundup and is on sale for $99 at Lowe’s right now.

Twinkle Star Foam Cannon features:

  • Adjustable Foam Lance, foam cannon with 1/4″ quick disconnection fitting, included 33 OZ (1 liter) container bottle.
  • 5 pressure washer nozzle tips, 1/4 Inch, 2.5 GPM, with different angels to clean the foam.
  • Thick foam up to 20 FT; Please add 6 oz soap with some warm water to get the thick foam. The adjustable nozzle can adjust the pattern from a jet stream to a wide fan pattern.
  • All the connectors are made of quality brass. New Heavy Duty Design, ideal for enthusiast or professional use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Twinkle Star

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide