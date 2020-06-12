Clean your car like never before with a foam cannon for under $11.50

Twinkle Star LLC (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pressure Washer Foam Cannon Attachment for $11.31 Prime shipped with the code 7BZ2T3AT at checkout. Normally closer to $19, today’s deal saves you quite a bit and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re someone who prefers to give their vehicles a car wash at home, instead of going to a drive-through one, this is a must-have addition to your toolkit. Just hook it onto the end of your pressure washer handle and you’ll be ready to go. It has the ability to shoot thick foam up to 20-feet, which should let you cover your entire vehicle without having to move too much. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,200 happy customers.

Already have a foam cannon? Well, you’ll absolutely want to be sure that you pick up a proper microfiber drying towel. This one from Chemical Guys is a great option. At $10 Prime shipped, it’s a #1 best-seller, so you know it’s worthy of being added to your setup.

Something else you should consider grabbing is this 1800PSI electric pressure washer. It was our featured item in yesterday’s Green Deal’s roundup and is on sale for $99 at Lowe’s right now.

Twinkle Star Foam Cannon features:

Adjustable Foam Lance, foam cannon with 1/4″ quick disconnection fitting, included 33 OZ (1 liter) container bottle.

5 pressure washer nozzle tips, 1/4 Inch, 2.5 GPM, with different angels to clean the foam.

Thick foam up to 20 FT; Please add 6 oz soap with some warm water to get the thick foam. The adjustable nozzle can adjust the pattern from a jet stream to a wide fan pattern.

All the connectors are made of quality brass. New Heavy Duty Design, ideal for enthusiast or professional use.

