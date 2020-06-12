Columbia takes 25% off sitewide just in time for Father’s Day: Polos, shorts, more

Columbia’s Gear Up Sale offers 25% off sitewide with deals for the entire family from just $20. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Utilizer Polo Shirt for men. With Father’s Day right around the corner, this shirt would be perfect for gifting. It’s currently marked down to just $30 and originally was priced at $50. You can find it in nine versatile color options for summer and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 100 reviews from Columbia customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt $30 (Orig. $40)
- Silver Ridge Cargo Shorts $34 (Orig. $45)
- Watertight Hooded Rain Jacket $60 (Orig. $90)
- Utilizer Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- RFID Deschutes Passcase Wallet $24 (Orig. $32)
Our top picks for women include:
- Solar Shield Hoodie $26 (Orig. $35)
- Essential Elements Cardigan $45 (Orig. $65)
- Chill River Short Sleeve Shirt $35 (Orig. $60)
- Firwood Camp Tee Dress $45 (Orig. $60)
- Firwood Crossing Pullon Pant $53 (Orig. $70)
