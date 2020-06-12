Columbia takes 25% off sitewide just in time for Father’s Day: Polos, shorts, more

- Jun. 12th 2020 10:18 am ET

0

Columbia’s Gear Up Sale offers 25% off sitewide with deals for the entire family from just $20. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Utilizer Polo Shirt for men. With Father’s Day right around the corner, this shirt would be perfect for gifting. It’s currently marked down to just $30 and originally was priced at $50. You can find it in nine versatile color options for summer and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 100 reviews from Columbia customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Columbia

Columbia

About the Author