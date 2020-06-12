DEWALT’s 20V Max Jigsaw falls to new low at $99 shipped (Reg. $159)

Jun. 12th 2020

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V Max Jigsaw for $99 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally $159, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is a new low at Amazon. If you’ve got any DIY projects that need a more fine touch when it comes to finishing work? This jigsaw is perfect for the job. The thin blade makes light work of taking sharp corners, making rounded cuts, and creating precise pieces. It’s powered by the DEWALT 20V Max battery and is compatible with all other tools in the lineup as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Should you already own BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX tools, pick up the matching jigsaw at Amazon for a much lower cost. At just $44.50 shipped, you’ll save more than 50% when comparing this to today’s lead deal.

However, you can save even more when you ditch the wireless function entirely. The SKIL Orbital Action Laser Jigsaw is just $40 shipped at Amazon. It plugs into the wall, meaning there are no batteries to charge here. But, you’ll also need to be near an outlet, which takes away some of the freedom that the deals above offer.

DEWALT 20V Jigsaw features:

  • All metal lever action keyless blade
  • Battery and charger sold separately. All metal key less shoe level
  • 4 position orbital action
  • Battery & charger sold separately

