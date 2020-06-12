This 128GB USB 3 flash drive has a built-in MFi Lightning connector at $22.50

- Jun. 12th 2020 6:43 pm ET

0

HooToo-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 128GB USB 3.0/Lightning Flash drive for $22.49 Prime shipped with the code Y5B83FO7 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $40, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering 128GB of storage, this flash drive has both a USB-A port as well as a Lightning plug, making it work flawlessly with both iPhone, iPad, and Windows/Mac computers. This drive is even MFi-certified, showing you that it’s passed Apple’s certification process. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need USB-A and USB-C? SanDisk’s dual flash drive is a great option at $20.50 Prime shipped. It still offers 128GB of storage but touts both USB-C and USB-A, making it compatible with Apple’s latest iPad Pro and MacBook lineups.

However, ditching the dual connectivity saves even more. This ultra-compact SanDisk 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive is just $18 Prime shipped, while still delivering the same amount of storage that both options above do.

HooToo 128GB USB 3.0 Flash drive features:

  • iPhone Flash Drive 128GB MFI Certified USB 3.0: 128GB storage MFI Certified by Official Approved
  • iPhone Photo Stick: Simply moving photos and videos from your iPhone to flash drive
  • Secure Data Encryption Technology: Touch ID Encryption and Password. The Video and Photo in your iPhone must be decrypted before visible on PC. HooToo Sincerely protect our customer privacy.

