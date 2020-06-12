Levi’s Hello Summer Sale offers extra 40% off clearance with deals from $13

- Jun. 12th 2020 11:35 am ET

0

For a limited time only, Levi’s is currently offering an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code HELLOSUMMER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are currently marked down to $31 and originally were priced at $70. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and have a great hem to roll for a fashionable look. They’re available in four color options and rated 4.2/5 stars with over 375 reviews from Levi’s customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the 501 Cropped Ripped Jeans are trendy and perfect for summer wear. This style is currently marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $98. They also feature a high-waist, which is flattering on an array of body types.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Levi's

Levi's

About the Author