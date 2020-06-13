Amazon Echo Show with 10.1-inch screen: two for $260 (50% off), more from $100

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Echo Show (2nd Generation) Smart Displays for $229.99 shipped with the code SHOW2PK at checkout. Also at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $230 each, our last mention of a 2-pack was at $360 for both and today’s deal saves you 50%, making it a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Echo Show is perfect for any Amazon-centric smart home. It ties in well with the company’s Fire TV platform, and can even be used for whole-home audio. Plus, Amazon’s Echo Show supports video calls through Skype or to other Echo devices with displays (like Show 5, Show 8, or Spot.) This is great for keeping up with friends and family while still social distancing. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more great deals from $100.

We also spotted that today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the JBL Link View Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Also available via the Best Buy eBay storefront and direct. Normally $300, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. The JBL Link View packs Google Assistant for a great smart home experience. The 8-inch screen can showcase recipes, smart home control, music, YouTube, and more. I have the smaller Nest Hub in the kitchen and my wife loves using it to set timers for cooking, ask it questions for when things expire, and other general inquiries. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for something like the Echo Show, but not ready to drop over $200 on a smart display (or two?) Well, check out the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus with Wireless Charging Dock. Coming in at $140, the Fire HD 8 Plus with Wireless Charging Dock functions similarly to the Echo Show as a smart display while charging, but can turn into a portable table for on-the-go enjoyment when away from home.

However, if you’re in the market to save even more, we have you covered. The Echo Show 5 is available for $60 in refurbished condition. Offering a 5-inch screen, feature-wise this is identical to the larger Echo Show in today’s lead deal. You’ll just lose out on screen size and audio quality mostly.

Amazon Echo Show features:

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10.1″ HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows in a new fabric design.

Make video calls to anyone with Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show.

Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. See weather forecasts, calendars, to-do lists, and your favorite playlists.

Watch award-winning movies and shows from Prime Video, music videos from Vevo, or live TV and sports with a Hulu subscription.

