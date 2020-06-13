Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor works with HomeKit at $79.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Eve Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $79.51 shipped. Normally $100, today’s deal beats our last mention by around $0.50 and is within $2 of its all-time low at Amazon. This air quality monitor ties into Apple HomeKit natively to give you updates within the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or macOS device. It can detect harmful VOCs, temperature, humidity, and more, reporting them all in an easy-to-see method. Plus, the on-device displays shows you the information without ever having to pick up your phone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of shoppers, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you already have indoor air quality figured out, the Eve Degree is a great alternative. It’s $62 shipped and is designed to go outside, thanks to its IPX3 water resistance. Showcasing temperature, humidity, and air pressure, the Eve Degree easily tells you what the outside weather is doing through its built-in display or in the Home app via HomeKit.

Round out your HomeKit-enabled smart home with the Eve Motion. This motion detector is also IPX3 water-resistant, meaning you can use it inside or out. At $40 shipped on Amazon, use Eve Motion to build motion-based HomeKit automations, like turning on lights at night, triggering recording on a camera, or sending you a notification.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels. With Eve Room, you’re always conscious of VOC accumulation, and inspired to keep your air fresh.

