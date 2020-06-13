Grab an unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB at its all-time low of $850 ($250 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $849.99 shipped in all colors. Normally $1,100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering a massive 6.8-inch display, the Note 10+ is a behemoth of a smartphone. It brings the S-Pen back, which is a stylus that stores within the device itself, ensuring it’s always ready to be used. Plus, given that it’s factory unlocked, you’ll be able to activate this phone on just about any carrier, giving you a wide range of choices when it comes to your provider. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Given that you will have a near-7-inch screen here, it’s safe to say it might get a few scratches along the way. Help prevent that by picking up a tempered glass screen protector. This 2-pack is just $14 Prime shipped, coming in at right around $7 for each protector. When buying two, you’ll have a backup should the first one scratch or crack, which is crucial to keep your screen safe.

Keep your shiny new device safe from scratches and drops by placing it in this budget-friendly Spigen Liquid Crystal clear case. It’s $11 Prime shipped, offering low-cost protection. The Note 10 has a beautifully-designed back that nobody should cover-up, and this clear case gives you an unobstructed view without unnecessary bulk.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10+

S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand

With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10+ is a studio in your pocket

Note 10’s nearly bezel less Infinity display gives an immersive, cinematic quality to whatever you’re viewing

