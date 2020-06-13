Lowe’s + Amazon DEWALT sale takes up to 35% off bit sets, miter saw, more

Today we’ve spotted several DEWALT tools and bit sets at up to 35% off. Our top pick is DEWALT 12-inch Double-Bevel Miter Saw (DWS716XPS) for $299 shipped at Amazon. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to add beveled cuts to your next project, this DEWALT miter saw is here to save the day. It can bevel both left and right, allowing you to cut pieces in either direction by simply adjusting the saw instead of the lumber. A positioning system with LED light provides “adjustment free cut line indication.” Rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by roughly 270 Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts.

More DEWALT discounts:

Need something for small cuts? Check out WORX 4-1/2-inch Compact Circular Saw for $63. Its compact size weighs 50% less than traditional offerings, allowing you to quickly and more easily knock out small projects.

DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw features:

MITER DETENT PLATE IMPROVES PRODUCTIVITY AND ENSURES CUTTING ACCURACY: Adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops

MITER DENTENT OVERRIDE that allows you to override the miter stops and adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the miter detents

EASIER BEVEL CUTS: Tall sliding fences support crown molding up to 6-5/8-inch nested and base molding up to 6-1/2-inch vertically against the fence while easily sliding out of the way for bevel cuts

