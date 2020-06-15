Aukey’s dash cameras can double as a backup cam + more from $40

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Dual Mirror Dash Camera (DRA2) for $39.89 shipped with the code DUCV8UMZ at checkout. This is down from its $70 list price, beats our last mention by $10, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your car didn’t come with a built-in backup camera, this dash camera is a great upgrade. That’s because the 6.8-inch display that’s built-into the mirror is perfect for backing into a parking spot and the front-facing camera keeps an eye on where you’re going. It records in 1080p out of the front camera and 720p from the back. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.
Other Aukey Dash Cameras on sale:
- 9.7-inch Dual Mirror: $88 (Reg. $110)
- w/ code N8OSNLFC
- 3-in-1 (DRS2): $105 (Reg. $150)
- w/ code 88ITRDYN
Looking for something even more budget-focused? The APEMAN Mini Dash Cam is a great option. Coming in at $40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this dash camera ditches the multiple-lens design of the deals above to offer a more affordable option.
Aukey Dual Mirror Dash Camera features:
- The DRA2 is a complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 720p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera). View and set up everything easily on the large 6.8” LCD touchscreen display
- Wider coverage with 170° front and 160° rear fields of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action
- When Parking Mode is enabled in settings, the dash camera system uses its internal 500mAh rechargeable battery to operate even when you’ve locked up and left. The G-sensor detects any physical motion or vibration when parked and triggers recording automatically
