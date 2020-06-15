Aukey’s dash cameras can double as a backup cam + more from $40

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Dual Mirror Dash Camera (DRA2) for $39.89 shipped with the code DUCV8UMZ at checkout. This is down from its $70 list price, beats our last mention by $10, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your car didn’t come with a built-in backup camera, this dash camera is a great upgrade. That’s because the 6.8-inch display that’s built-into the mirror is perfect for backing into a parking spot and the front-facing camera keeps an eye on where you’re going. It records in 1080p out of the front camera and 720p from the back. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.

Other Aukey Dash Cameras on sale:

Looking for something even more budget-focused? The APEMAN Mini Dash Cam is a great option. Coming in at $40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this dash camera ditches the multiple-lens design of the deals above to offer a more affordable option.

Aukey Dual Mirror Dash Camera features:

The DRA2 is a complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 720p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera). View and set up everything easily on the large 6.8” LCD touchscreen display

Wider coverage with 170° front and 160° rear fields of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action

When Parking Mode is enabled in settings, the dash camera system uses its internal 500mAh rechargeable battery to operate even when you’ve locked up and left. The G-sensor detects any physical motion or vibration when parked and triggers recording automatically

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!