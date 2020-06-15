Gold Box tools for summer projects: Crescent 170-Pc set $74, Bosch Laser Level $96

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a Crescent 170 Pc. General Purpose Tool Set with convenient portable case for $73.99 (64% off). Also on sale is the Bosch Self-Leveling Cross-Line Red-Beam Laser Level GLL 55 for $95.99 (36% off). Both of these low-price deals will help knock out summer projects with ease. The crescent set is a great place to start with a variety of screwdrivers, socket set, wrences, plyers, hex set and more. We’ve never seen the Bosch laser leveler below $100 and it is a great way to make sure your home additions are straight.

Crescent 170-Pc. General Purpose Tool Set features:

Updated version of the best selling CTK170CMP, this new set has a new & sturdier blow mold case as well as new & improved Crescent screwdrivers

Contains a carefully selected assortment of hand tools needed for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications

Set includes 1/4 inches, 3/8 inches & 1/2 inches drive tools (SAE & Metric). Drive Type 6 and 12 Point.Drive Tang Size 1/4 inches, 3/8 inches, 1/2 inches

Tools meet stringent new ANSI and ASME specifications and come with a full satisfaction guarantee

All tools contained in a sturdy, folding plastic case for easy storage and transport. Durable

