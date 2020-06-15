Gold Box tools for summer projects: Crescent 170-Pc set $74, Bosch Laser Level $96

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a Crescent 170 Pc. General Purpose Tool Set with convenient portable case for $73.99 (64% off). Also on sale is the Bosch Self-Leveling Cross-Line Red-Beam Laser Level GLL 55 for $95.99 (36% off). Both of these low-price deals will help knock out summer projects with ease. The crescent set is a great place to start with a variety of screwdrivers, socket set, wrences, plyers, hex set and more. We’ve never seen the Bosch laser leveler below $100 and it is a great way to make sure your home additions are straight.
Crescent 170-Pc. General Purpose Tool Set features:
- Updated version of the best selling CTK170CMP, this new set has a new & sturdier blow mold case as well as new & improved Crescent screwdrivers
- Contains a carefully selected assortment of hand tools needed for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications
- Set includes 1/4 inches, 3/8 inches & 1/2 inches drive tools (SAE & Metric). Drive Type 6 and 12 Point.Drive Tang Size 1/4 inches, 3/8 inches, 1/2 inches
- Tools meet stringent new ANSI and ASME specifications and come with a full satisfaction guarantee
- All tools contained in a sturdy, folding plastic case for easy storage and transport. Durable
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel