Clarks takes 40% off dress shoes, sandals, boots, more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Clarks takes 40% off select styles during its Summer Sale with promo code FORTY at checkout. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hamilton Free Leather Loafers. These loafers are currently on sale for $48 and originally were priced at $80. This style is a classic piece that you can wear in your wardrobe for years to come. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and its slip-on design adds convenience. Plus, you can choose from two color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another great deal from this event is the women’s Mila Myth Booties that are marked down to $54. For comparison, these booties were originally priced at $90. You can easily wear this style year-round with jeans, leggings, or dresses alike too.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!