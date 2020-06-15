Crate & Barrel’s Outdoor Event offers 40% off furniture, decor, more from $3

- Jun. 15th 2020 4:29 pm ET

Now that Summer weather is upon us, it’s time to spruce up our patios with the Crate & Barrel Outdoor Event that’s offering 40% off furniture, decor, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A classic piece that will match with any household is the Vista II Adirondack Chair. Originally priced at $499, however during the sale it’s currently marked down to $324. This chair features a modern look with a back that fans out for added comfort and extra-wide paddle armrests to hold drinks or a book. They’re also weather-resistant and come in an array of fun color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crate & Barrel.

Be ready to serve your guests with the Sora Acrylic Pitcher that’s marked down to $20, which is $5 off the original rate. This pitcher is lightweight and shatter-proof. It also has a large handle for easy carrying and is dishwasher-safe.

Our top picks from Crate & Barrel include:

