This 33-foot smart RGB LED strip is the perfect smart home upgrade at $23

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-foot App-enabled Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $22.99 Prime shipped with the code DU7BR9FV at checkout. Normally closer to $35, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on an app-enabled smart LED strip and is the lowest available. Offering a physical remote, control box, and Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone, this LED strip gives you multiple methods of control. Plus, given that this strip is over 30-feet long, it’s perfect for covering a larger area like your kitchen, living room, or other places in your home that a standard 16-foot strip is just too short for. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For those looking to illuminate behind their TV, check out the Govee LED Backlight. It’s Wi-Fi-enabled and sports a near-10-foot design. Offering RGB color, it’s powered over USB so there are no extra cables in your setup. At $22 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation should you need something a lot shorter for your home theater.

Now, if you ditch the longer design and app-compatibility, you can save some serious cash. This 16.5-foot RGB LED strip is just $13.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great option if you just need to light behind a desk or end table, whereas today’s lead deal is a good option for longer areas.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

3 Way Smart Controls: The led strip lights can be controlled via three ways: “Govee Home” app control, control box and remote . Turn on/off lights, dim to the desired level or change colors easily. Up to 10m/32.8ft app control via Bluetooth connection allows controlling led strips at your fingertips.

Sync with Music: With built-in high sensitive mic, the led light strip dances to the ambient sound. Sync lights to the beat of any song whether you want to get crazy party started or indulge in the exciting, intense computer game playing.

Perfect Ambience Lights: With more than 16 million colors, the RGB strip lights offers you vivid lighting ambience. Multiple scenes optional on app satisfy your various needs anywhere. Enjoy fun to play with DIY mode by LED color changing lights.

