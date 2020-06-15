Save $100 on Greenworks’ Pro 60V backpack leaf blower, now $249 shipped

Lowe’s is offering the Greenworks Pro 60-Volt Max Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $249 shipped. This model is exclusive to Lowe’s and retails for $350 directly from Greenworks. With a backpack design, you’ll simply sling this leaf blower over your shoulders and begin cleaning up the yard. The powerful 60V battery is designed to run for 80-minutes on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to tackle the entire yard before it dies. Plus, with speeds of up to 540CFM, this blower will clean up any mess you throw at it. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save big when picking up the WORX Trivac 2.0 12A 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum at $100 shipped. You’ll need to plug this model in, and it’s not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal. However, it does do a few things that the Greenworks Pro model above doesn’t. You’ll find that it blows, mulches, and vacuums, which gives you a well-rounded piece of equipment.

However, the plug-in Greenworks 9A Electric Blower is a great alternative. At $50 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer substitution here. You’ll lose out on some of the higher-power that the two models above have, but at a fraction of the cost, it could be worth the trade-off.

Oh, and be sure to swing by today’s Green Deals roundup. We’ve got the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Lawn Mower down to $499 right now, plus much more that you need to see.

Greenworks Pro Electric Blower features:

Up to 80 minutes of run time with fully charged 5Ah Battery*

Digitally controlled brushless motor for more torque, quiet operation and longer life

Equivalent to 32cc gas engine

Up to 500 CFM and 140 MPH to blow through dry/wet leaves and debris

Variable speed trigger delivers on-demand power

Well balanced, ergonomic design for ease of use and user comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!