PNY low-cost storage Gold Box: 32GB from $5, 128GB microSD card $17, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers PNY storage in a variety of form factors starting at $5.49 Prime shipped. Standout 4+ star reviewed items include:
- PNY 128GB Elite-X microSDXC Flash Card: $16.99 (perfect for Drones)
- PNY Duo Link Sync & Charge 128GB Lightning Flash Drive: $39.99
- PNY Elite-X Fit 64GB 200MB/sec USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $9.59
- More including 10-pack of 32GB USB sticks: $34.99 and micro and SD card 5-pack $14.99
PNY Duo Link Sync & Charge features:
- Free up space on your iPhone and iPad by transferring photos, videos and more to duo link USB 3.0 OTG flash drive
- Back up, sync, store and share all of your digital content; Back up your contacts automatically, or manually, any time, anywhere
- Charge your iPhone or iPad; Flexible and robust cable design allows to simultaneously transfer files and charge IOS devices
- Access and stream your videos and photos anytime, anywhere, via the duo link 4 app; No wi fi connection needed
