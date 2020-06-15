TUMI’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off luggage, backpacks, more

Get ready for your next trip with the TUMI Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off luggage, MacBook backpacks, briefcases, and much more. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. With Father’s Day next weekend, the Slim Card Case would make a great gift idea. This card case is currently on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $75. Its slim design will fit right into your back pocket and it’s available in several color options. It also has an array of card slots for organization and has a protective lining. Find the rest of our top picks from TUMI below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!